Lauren Dolan injured in crash 48-hours after Yorkshire success

Lauren Dolan has been injured in a crash which took place less than 48 hours after she helped propel the Great Britain team to its first Yorkshire Worlds win.

Dolan formed part of the six-rider team time trial relay squad which claimed bronze at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday.

The 20-year-old British track and road rider was cycling between Teignmouth and Dawlish on Tuesday around lunch time when she was involved in a crash, according to Devon Live.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Reports state that Dolan was initially treated at Torbay Hospital, before being transported to the GB medical centre in Manchester with collarbone and shoulder injuries which may require surgery.

Sunday’s race saw Dolan team up with Anna Henderson, Joscelin Lowden, John Archibald, Dan Bigham and Harry Tanfield to take the third step in the first event of its kind, behind the Netherlands and Germany.

The past season has been marred with injury for the multi-disciplined rider who competes for Bizkaia-Durango on the road.