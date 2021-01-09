London council will revisit decision to pull down £320,000 cycle lane after just seven weeks

The decision by a London council to pull down a £320,000 cycle lane just seven weeks after it opened is to be revisited.

Kensington and Chelsea council pulled the bike lane after receiving 322 complaints, which constitutes just 0.2 per cent of the borough’s population, saying it was causing congestion.

The decision to remove the bike lane was criticised by campaigners as well as Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart, while research showed it was blocked by parked cars 80 per cent of the time.

The council has now said that following representations from groups and partners in the borough it will revisit the decision to remove the temporary cycle lanes on High Street Kensington.

>>> Bike lane that ’caused congestion’ found to be blocked by parked cars most of the time

“The Council’s Leadership Team will look again at the factors, the evidence…This will ensure a fair and frank discussion, and a balanced decision based on a new report with the latest evidence,” the statement read.

“It is important we consider the most up-to-date information and views we have available, and so officers have been asked to prepare an up-to-date report for us to consider at our meeting in March,” Councillor Elizabeth Campbell said.

“I know the depth of feeling on both sides of this issue, so it is important we make the time to consider this further and understand how the Council can be a leader in all forms of active and sustainable travel.”

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine published a video showing cyclists trying to navigate Kensington High Street after the bike lane had been removed.

Vine also recorded a video last week of a motorist driving in the cycle lane in Hyde Park, located near Kensington High Street.

The driver narrowly avoids an oncoming cyclist before mounting the pavement to get back onto the road and continue their journey.