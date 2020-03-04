More confusion in UAE as organiser says six people now diagnosed with coronavirus

Confusion continues for the three teams trapped in quarantine in the UAE, as authorities now say six new cases of coronavirus have been detected.

The last two stages of the 2020 UAE Tour were abandoned last week after authorities found two team staff members were suspected of having the Covid-19 virus.

As all of the 600 riders, staff and media workers on the race were quarantined and tested, reports later emerged that the two Italian staff members had actually tested negative for the coronavirus.

Most teams and media had been released and allowed by fly home by Sunday (March 1), but three teams, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom-RusVelo are still being held on the fourth floor of their hotel.

Then on Tuesday (March 3), the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed and were connected to the two previous cases that had been announced.

Organisers of the UAE Tour, RCS Sport, said that two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian had now tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from RCS said: “The higher organising committee notifies that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced six new cases of the coronavirus, Covid-19, in the UAE on Tuesday.

“The six individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.”

The authorities are currently monitoring the patients, who are said to be in a stable condition and receiving health care.

According to the Abu Dhabi authorities, anyone who was quarantined who had no direct contact with athletes or their teams were examined and those who tested negative were allowed to leave.

Those still under quarantine, including Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Nathan Haas (Cofidis) will be re-examined and tested for the virus.