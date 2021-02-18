Police share picture of badly damaged car after driver leaves road in Richmond Park ‘collision with cyclist’

Police have shared a picture of a badly damaged car, after the driver left the road in a “collision with a cyclist” in Richmond Park.

Officers from the London’s Royal Parks Police attended an incident at the popular green space in the west of the capital on Thursday (February 18).

The cyclist in the incident has suffered facial injuries and has been taken to hospital, but police said the rider is not in life-threatening condition.

The driver suffered minor hand injuries.

Police did not share further details about how the crash happened.

A statement from the police, posted on Twitter, said: “Officers attended a collision between a car and a cyclist this morning near to Ham Gate in Richmond Park, resulting in the car leaving the road.

“The cyclist has facial injuries and has been taken to hospital – injuries not life threatening.”

Officers added: “When driving, you must be able to stop in the distance you can see to be clear. The driver had minor hand injuries. Wishing all a speedy recovery.”

The officers who posted the pictures online have also been criticised for their use of the word ‘car’ without also referring to the driver who was in control.

Royal Parks Police have since publicly apologised for the use of language, saying: “Apologies to those highlighting the use of the word ‘car’ instead of driver’.

“Unfortunately Twitter doesn’t have an edit feature.”

Richmond Park is a popular space for London’s cyclists, owing to its quieter roads and picturesque scenery.

Earlier this months Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Richmond Park, said she is frustrated that the behaviour of some cyclists is putting people off riding their bikes.

The topic of cycling safety in Richmond Park has been in the news since last year’s lockdown when park management decided to ban cycling on the grounds due to concerns about crashes and the speeds riders were travelling at.

Park management are currently trialling a scheme that restricts all through motor traffic between the Broomfield Hill car park and the Robin Hood car park, and closes the motor vehicle link between Sheen Gate and Sheen Cross.

At weekends, through traffic is also restricted between the Roehampton, Sheen and Richmond Gates.

>>> ‘I consider myself an optimist and a good bike handler, I started to doubt that’ – Mike Teunissen suffers heavy crash while training in Tenerife

But despite the restrictions, the park is routinely busy with drivers travelling to the car parks.