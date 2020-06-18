Rapha throws support behind British Cycling #ChooseCycling campaign

Cycling apparel brand Rapha has announced its support of British Cycling’s relaunched #ChooseCycling campaign, which aims to get 14 million more Britons riding bikes.

The campaign was relaunched by the national governing body in May during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, with many Brits turning to their bikes to escape to the great outdoors.

That month Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament that life after lockdown should be a “a new golden age for cycling”, with BC then introducing new measures to help people and policymakers make the switch to bike through the #ChooseCycling campaign.

Along with Sustrans and the London Cycling Campaig, Rapha will now provide aid to support the campaign, including mobilising its 16,500 Rapha Cycling Club members to help those new to riding.

The brand will also “showcase the most inspirational and remarkable people who turned to cycling in the last two months” to try an demonstrate the positive impact of cycling on life, particularly in cities. Longer term, Rapha says it will continue to fund grassroots participation through its charitable foundation.

“Rapha was founded with the vision to make cycling the most popular sport in the world and there has never been such an opportunity – or urgency – to promote riding in our cities,” said Rapha founder and CEO Simon Mottram.

“We have always believed cycling has the power to transform lives – it is just about the most uplifting thing someone can do with their time – and we’re excited to bring all our efforts to bear on showing people just how inspiring cycling in the city can be.”

British Cycling CEO, Julie Harrington said: “We are delighted to welcome Rapha’s support for British Cycling’s #ChooseCycling campaign. Britain now faces a stark choice between the old routine of cars, congestion and pollution or a new future of healthy streets, happy people and cleaner air. And, at a moment of national need, enabling more people to choose cycling is vital. We believe the bike has the power to transform people’s lives and we’re excited to see how Rapha will bring the joys of cycling to life in their upcoming work.”

In May, the UK Government said it will provide £2bn to create pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors within weeks as part of new funding to support safe transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers will also be issued to help people pay for bike repairs and plans are being developed to make more bike fixing facilities available; although more details on the voucher system have yet to emerge.

On the government’s announcement Cycling and Walking Commissioner for Greater Manchester, Chris Boardman, said the funding was “the most logical solution to short-term problems” and that “if we choose, it’ll help us tackle long-term ones.”