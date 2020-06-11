Cycling industry combines forces for huge #BikeIsBest campaign to get more people riding

A huge new cycling industry campaign has just launched, in the hopes of getting more people on the bike.

The #BikeIsBest push involves 50 organisations from across cycling and has been described as the biggest cycling campaign since the 1970s.

Organisations like British Cycling, Sustrans and Cycling UK as well as a number of bike brands are all supporting the campaign, with multiple world champion Shanaze Reade and sports presenter Jacqui Oatley fronting the drive.

Reade said: “I’m really proud and excited to be part of the #BikeIsBest campaign. COVID-19 has completely reshaped all of our lives over the past few months. Although it has presented many challenges, as a nation we now have the single biggest opportunity to disrupt the way we travel in a generation and simply support more people to get on their bikes. We need a unified approach, so it’s brilliant to see brands across the industry join together to get behind this.”

The promotion will feature digital advertising, billboards and TV ads, which will aim to convert potential cyclists to two wheels.

As the UK begins to ease the coronavirus lockdown, cycling has received an increased amount of support from the government.

The government is eager to get more people on bikes, as people are being urged to avoid public transport where possible, which could result in an increase in car use.

A number of new measures have already been introduced, including a new bike repair voucher scheme, but the #BikeIsBest awareness campaign will add further support.

Campaign ambassador Jacqui Oatley said: “Before lockdown, I drove everywhere. I hadn’t owned a bike for years and had become consumed by the apparent convenience of four wheels, even for the shortest of journeys.

“As lockdown was confirmed, I bought a bike and became a changed woman! With fresh air and freedom, my mental and physical health improved drastically. I taught my son to ride his bike, persuaded my husband to buy one and now we all cycle everywhere. The school run is so quick, easy and fun – a trip to the shops a doddle without the hassle of parking. Join the cycling revolution with #BikeIsBest, I’m living proof!”

The 50 organisations involved also include Beeline, Brompton, Cannondale, Canyon, Le Col, Specialized, Wahoo, Wiggle and dozens of others.

Funded by industry supporters, the campaign will run for at least three months.