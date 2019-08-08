See Egan Bernal’s Pinarello at the Cycle Show at the NEC from September 13th to 15th

Between September 13th and 15th, the NEC will turn into a festival of cycling, with The Cycle Show returning for its 18th outing. With over 500 brands represented, there’s a lot to see and the chance to ride some new models from leading brands.

“We have worked really hard this year to provide an incredibly diverse range of bikes for our attendees to test out,” says Karen Dodd, Marketing Manager for The Cycle Show. “There will also be a fantastic number of brands offering advice and insight that will be useful for all visitors.”

There’s quite an emphasis on e-bikes, with Bosch being one of the main sponsors of the show and offering both an outdoor MTB track and an indoor ABS test track, where you can try to catch out Bosch’s latest antilock braking system. Plus there’s an outdoor road test track, with a 2km tarmac loop. You can take the 11kg Ribble Endurance SLe e-bike for a spin around the loop and there are a range of pedal-powered options available too.

One of the show’s highlights is the yellow Pinarello Dogma F12 of Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas’s Dogma F12, both ridden into Paris on the final stage of the Tour de France. There’s also a line-up of well known speakers, including Philip Deignan and Graeme Obree.

Other brands represented include Colnago, Cannondale, Focus, Campagnolo, Brompton and GoCycle. Plus, the Retail Hub gives you the chance to refresh your bike, kit and nutrition products, with over 20% more exhibitors than last year.

Adult tickets are priced at £15.50 in advance or £19 at the door, with n advance family ticket costing £40. Under 11s go free. More details on the show’s website.

Or you can buy one of the limited number of VIP tickets, giving you fast track entry, priority test track booking, the chance to meet pro riders and access to the VIP lounge.