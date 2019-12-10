Shane Sutton faces fresh doping allegations by Dr Freeman’s lawyer

Former British Cycling and Team Sky coach Shane Sutton faces fresh allegations that he doped in his own cycling career.

In the medical tribunal of Doctor Richard Freeman, Freeman’s lawyer said a current British Cycling coach used a coke can with urine to help Sutton in an anti-doping test.

Freeman, doctor for both British Cycling and Sky, faces the hearing for his orders of testosterone and their use.

His lawyer Mary O’Rourke was allowed on Tuesday to outline the questions she would put to Sutton if and when he returns to the tribunal. The Australian last walked out on November 12.

She alleges that a coach gave Sutton a can of Coke filled with urine one year in the Tour of Ireland when he faced a doping control. She said the pair left the race when caught in order to avoid the matter going further.

Sutton raced from 1982 to 1993, and raced the 1987 Tour de France. He had stated that he never tested positive in 100 tests during his career.

O’Rourke also said that Sutton received drugs in a McDonald’s toilet around the time of the 1986 Commonwealth Games and that he admitted to Freeman when they worked together that he used amphetamines.

The 2008 Olympic Champion Nicole Cooke and her father submitted a five-page statement where they accuse Sutton of “bullying, dishonesty and other shady behaviour”.

O’Rourke made these claims, according to an article by Sky Sports.

Freeman and Sutton were part of the successful British Cycling era on the track and helped Team Sky start in 2010. Sutton resigned from British Cycling in 2016, Freeman in 2017.

Freeman in his testimony admitted to ordering testosterone, but said that Sutton bullied him into placing a May 2011 order. Sutton denied this claim

In his last appearance, Sutton denied O’Rourke’s claims that he is a “bully, a liar and a doper.”

The hearing continues and could stretch well into 2020.