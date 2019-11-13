Shane Sutton will not return to Dr Freeman’s medical tribunal after dramatic appearance

Shane Sutton will not return to Dr Richard Freeman’s medical tribunal after a dramatic first day of evidence.

Former British Cycling and Team Sky coach Sutton appeared before the tribunal on Tuesday (November 11) over his alleged links to a mystery testosterone delivery Dr Freeman made to British Cycling headquarters in 2011.

Freeman, a former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, claims he was bullied into making the order by Sutton to treat his alleged erectile dysfunction, an accusation Sutton denies.

Sutton appeared before the tribunal on Tuesday to be cross examined by Dr Freeman’s legal representative, Mary O’Rourke, but the hearing descended into chaos when Sutton walked out.

While giving a statement to journalists outside the Manchester tribunal, Sutton repeated his denial of having any involvement in the testosterone order.

A spokesperson for the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) confirmed on Wednesday afternoon (November 13) that Sutton would not be returning to the misconduct hearing.

The next witness will be Dr Steve Peters, a sport psychiatrist who has worked with British Cycling and Team Sky (now Team Ineos).

Dr Peters will be called by the General Medical Council, which is bringing the case against Dr Freeman.

During Tuesday’s session, Dr Freeman’s lawyer Mary O’Rourke accused Sutton of being “a liar” and a doper” shortly before he was due to give evidence, the BBC reports.

Ms O’Rourke said: “Our case about Mr Sutton is that he’s a habitual and serial liar.

“He’s a doper, with a doping history.”

Ms O’Rourke made the claim while setting out her argument why Sutton needs to be cross-examined in person during the hearing, rather than by video link.

After being questioned by O’Rourke, Sutton said: “You’re saying I can’t get a hard-on in the press. My wife wants to come here and testify you’re a liar.”

He then threatened to walk out of the tribunal as the chair tried to convince him to stay. He later left the room and gave a statement to press gathered outside, saying he may return to the hearing on Thursday (November 13) and repeating his denial about his involvement in the testosterone order.

Dr Freeman is currently facing a medical misconduct hearing over the delivery of 30 Testogel sachets to the National Cycling Centre in Manchester, and has claimed the order was for Shane Sutton. Sutton denies any knowledge of the testosterone order.

The hearing continues on Thursday.