Tour Down Under live TV guide 2019

Here's how and where to watch live video of the Tour Down Under

The opening race of the WorldTour calendar starts on January 15, 2019 and runs for six stages.

The Women’s Tour Down Under is not a WorldTour race, but the four stage event from January 10, 2019 is ranked UCI 2.1.

The Tour Down Under is the first chance for riders to test their form and see what they need to work on ahead of the Spring Classics.

For those of us desperate for the season to start again, the Tour Down Under provides the first chance to see transferred riders on their new teams and get a glimpse of everyone in some degree of new kit.

Last year, you could catch the race on FreeSports – a channel which is available on Sky, Freeview, Freesat, BT and TalkTalkTV but not Virgin Media.

You could also follow the race via the official TDU Tracker app, available for iOS and Android devices, and the Velon app on which to follow the action as it happens.

We’d expect all of this to remain the case into 2019, but we’ll update this guide when we have assurance.

Cycling Weekly will also be posting video highlights of every stage, and have regular reports and photos from the race so be sure to keep updated with our Tour Down Under coverage.

Tour Down Under official tracker app

You can catch up on live coverage of the TDU via the race’s official app. In addition to some video and text commentary, this features GPS tracking data. The app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Velon app

WorldTour team organisation is expected to be offering its Live Cycling App that will provide real-time tracking data throughout the Tour Down Under, and other races during the 2018 season.

This includes riders’ speed, power, cadence and heart rate.