Tweets of the Week: Chris Froome vs Mel C plus Danny MacAskgill and Annemiek van Vleuten madness

The latest from the world of cycling social media
Alex Ballinger

We’ve seen some unexpected moments on cycling social media in the last week.

From Chris Froome, going head-to-head with Mel C, to Danny MacAskill doing some insane things on an e-bike, it’s been another big seven days in the virtual world.

Once again we’ve trawled through the social feeds of the cycling stars to bring you the best content – check it out below.

1. Even elite athletes have moments they’d rather forget

2. Vaughters takes talent spotting to a new level

With the transfer market in cycling starting to heat up, we needed a new method of talent identification to take on the big budget teams: Meet Norman The Dog. Despite the “howling” protests of WADA, UCI, and other teams, Norman was found to have a natural 175 Vo2 Max. ‪Greg LeMutt condemned such a move, saying “There is no way any creature has a Vo2 Max higher than mine.” UCI President, David LaPommerian was quoted as saying “We are highly suspicious of a bike rider like this. Fortunately, however, it will be quite easy to take a hair sample for FURther analyses.”‬ WADA, World Anti Dog Agency, quickly barked about the unfair advantage, urging “we need to get this sort of cheating on a leash.” But for @efprocycling, there will be no second place at this year’s #TdF. #victory #worldbicycleday #bicycleday #trembleinfearineos

3. When road riders head to the trails

4. The cycling rivalry we’ve all been waiting for

5. Michele Scarponi’s parrot has a new friend in Antonio Nibali

6. I can’t smile after 60km…

7. A new race format for Uran?

8. Danny MacAskill takes an e-bike to its limit

9. A riding challenge we can get on board with

10. There’s a lot to consider in this photo

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.