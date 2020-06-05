Tweets of the Week: Chris Froome vs Mel C plus Danny MacAskgill and Annemiek van Vleuten madness

We’ve seen some unexpected moments on cycling social media in the last week.

From Chris Froome, going head-to-head with Mel C, to Danny MacAskill doing some insane things on an e-bike, it’s been another big seven days in the virtual world.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Once again we’ve trawled through the social feeds of the cycling stars to bring you the best content – check it out below.

1. Even elite athletes have moments they’d rather forget

2. Vaughters takes talent spotting to a new level

3. When road riders head to the trails

4. The cycling rivalry we’ve all been waiting for

5. Michele Scarponi’s parrot has a new friend in Antonio Nibali

6. I can’t smile after 60km…

7. A new race format for Uran?

8. Danny MacAskill takes an e-bike to its limit

9. A riding challenge we can get on board with

10. There’s a lot to consider in this photo

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.