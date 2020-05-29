Tweets of the Week: Elinor Barker, Phil Gaimon, Alex Dowsett and more

Well we’re still not through the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems like things are moving in the right direction in much of the world.

Pros spread across the globe are now allowed to train outside again and many teams are starting to firm up their plans for the scheduled return of racing.

While circumstances are constantly changing, one thing that remains the same is that cycling social media continues to offer us a wonderful insight into the lives of the pros – here are the latest top tweets from the last week.

1. Phil Gaimon offering a public service

2. Alex Dowsett might have nailed the gravel trend in one word

3. When it’s been a while since you’ve crossed a finish line

4. Esteban Chavs?

5. Wheelie training is important too

6. Can Peter Sagan one-hand wheelie every bike in this picture? Probably

7. Everyone’s lockdown summed up by Lukas Poestlberger

8. The lengths riders will go through to make it into Tweets of the Week…

9. A miniature Amanda

10. Elinor Barker has been rumbled

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.