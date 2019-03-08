Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, James Knox, Chris Froome and more

The best social media posts from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Sir Bradley Wiggins, Christian Knees and Peter Kennaugh.

1. The face of a man who has been to hell and back trying to match the world’s best climbers.

2. Luke Rowe for Grand Tour leadership 2020!

3. Is he planning a return to racing… oh never mind.

4. When you have been at a team for so long, even they lose count of the years.

5. #TongueOutTuesday. Reserved for dogs and former national champions.

6. It is quite clear Geraint has mastered the Alan Partridge look, and not the other way around.

7. A compliment to 99.99 per cent of the world, a damning condemnation to professional cyclists.

8. This is probably more competitive than the majority of the Grand Tours.

9. Has anyone actually ever text someone the word ‘ducking’?

10. I’m assuming the planking challenge isn’t meant to be assisted by a canine friend?

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.