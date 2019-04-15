This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Trek Madone, Ridley Noah SL and more

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the ‘Rate My Bike’ Facebook group and get involved.

1. Chee Loon Tan’s S-Works Venge

We are just as impressed with the use of his helmet as a bike stand as the bike itself.

2. Kostas Marakis’s Specialized Allez Sprint

Slammed stem, ready to be chopped.

3. Rod Mackenzie’s 2007 Pinarello Prince

Forget about the Dogma, its all about this 6.1kg machine.

4. Simon Hill’s Ridley Noah SL

A striking frame, which is complemented with Di2 and a Pioneer power meter, Simon is onto a winner here (just not this week…).

5. Mario Kusinki’s S-Works Tarmac

One of many all black beasts to make this week’s list.

6. Bobby Jimenez’s Canyon Ultimate

With the ‘Shut up legs’ motto plastered across the stem, you can be sure Bobby won’t be going half measure on his rides.

7. Scott Jon Halverson’s 2001 Litespeed Tuscany

Good to see an older model with a modern twist make it’s way onto the list with some Enve fork and Hed wheels upgrades

8. Dustin DeLong’s Factor 02 Disc

Gold chains stand out against this stealth set up.

9. Tobi Ng’s Ridley Fenix SL

A custom painted number, with all the love and attention shining through.

10. And this week’s winner is Stephen McCormack’s Trek Madone SLR Disc

A sleek steed, that is fitted out with Garmin 1030 and Vector Pedals. But it has the personal touch of Gary’s Cycles 30 signature on the side, marking 30 years of Gary’s Cycles, Sligo.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.