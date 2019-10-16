European Track Championships: race schedule and how to watch

A host of Britain’s best track riders take to the boards in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands this week for the European Track Championships.

Competition kicks off on Wednesday October 16, concluding on Sunday October 20.

With the Tokyo Olympic games creeping ever closer, the events will be a useful testing ground for medal hopefuls.

Four time Olympic champion Laura Kenny is eyeing the competition as an opportunity to test her ability to compete in the omnium, team pursuit and madison all in one event – new ground after the third endurance event was added to the Olympic schedule following the Rio games.

“I’m going to be riding all three events, and that will be the first and only time that I get to do the three before going to the Olympics. It’ll be a test – it’ll show whether I can do all three or not,” she told British Cycling.

“I think if you’re fit enough it’s possible to do all three events… Now, stood here before the Europeans, I’d like to say that I can do all three events, but I guess in a week’s time I’ll actually know!”

With a host of european track titles to her name, including the individual pursuit and omnium in 2017, Katie Archibald will also be finessing her form ahead of selection.

Outlining her Tokyo goals, the 25-year-old Scot said: “I really want to be in that team pursuit squad and I really want to have a Madison place. I’ve shifted my focus from the omnium to ensure that the other two are realistic ambitions, because we are a nation that aims for gold medals. I still feel good about that decision.”

Archibald and Kenny will be joined in the endurance squad by team pursuit Olympic champion Elinor Barker, Emily Nelson, who paired with Archibald to take a madison world title in 2018, plus Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans who formed part of the winning team pursuit squad at the 2018 European Championships.

The men’s endurance squad consists of five time world and four time european champion in the team pursuit, Ed Clancy, plus world pursuit champions Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield as well as Matt Walls and Ollie Wood.

The men’s sprint contains four riders – six time Olympic gold medalist Jason Kenny, who is currently tied with Sir Chris Hoy on the gold count for Britain’s most successful male athlete, plus Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, and Joe Truman.

Double world silver medallist Carlin hasn’t been shy about the nature of his ambitions, and the competition, as the Olympic year approaches.

“Obviously Tokyo is getting closer and closer, so performances are going to be more scrutinised and results are going to have to be shown, even in the process of us qualifying enough points to compete at the Olympics,” he said.

“Everyone is just hot on each other’s heels, hoping they can push each other on and push themselves on to make selection and make the team. So there will be pressure in the coming months, but it should be a good pressure.”

The women’s sprint squad is made up of Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant.

Schedule and TV times for European Track Championships 2019 in Apeldoorn

The action will be broadcast on Eurosport 2, as well as on Eurosport Player. TV times are, as always, subject to change.

Wednesday, October 16

Eurosport 2 – 18.00-21.00

Finals of the women’s scratch race, men’s elimination race and team sprints

Thursday, October 17

Eurosport 2 – 18.00-21.00

Finals of the men’s scratch race, women’s elimination race and team pursuits

Friday, October 18

Eurosport 2 – 17.00-20.50

Finals of the women’s individual pursuit, men’s and women’s sprint, and men’s and women’s omnium

Saturday, October 19

Eurosport 1 – 18.00-21.00

Men’s individual pursuit, the men’s and women’s points race, and the keirin finals

Sunday, October 20

Eurosport 2 – 14.30 – 17.00

Finals of the men’s and women’s madison, plus 500m (women) and kilo (men) time trials

Great Britain team for European Track Championships 2019 in Apeldoorn

Women’s Endurance:

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Ellie Dickinson

Neah Evans

Laura Kenny

Emily Nelson

Men’s Endurance:

Ed Clancy

Ethan Hayter

Charlie Tanfield

Matt Walls

Ollie Wood

Women’s Sprint:

Sophie Capewell

Katy Marchant

Men’s Sprint:

Jack Carlin

Jason Kenny

Ryan Owens

Joe Truman