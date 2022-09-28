LEJOG legend Christina Mackenzie in hospital after hit-and-run incident
The Scot was taken out by an SUV and farm trailer that failed to stop
Land's End to John o' Groats record holder Christina Mackenzie has been involved in a hit-and-run while out on her bike, sustaining injuries that include a broken pelvis.
She was passed on the inside by a Ford Ranger-type SUV that struck her as it did so, before the high-sided farm trailer it was towing "wiped her out completely", according to her social media accounts. The vehicle did not stop.
The incident took place late yesterday afternoon on the A811 road west of Stirling, near the Kippen roundabout. Anyone who witnessed it or has further information can contact Forth Valley Police on 0141 308 1070 or @forthvalpolice.
Mackenzie, who is in her mid-forties and rides for Stirling Bicycle Club, is currently recuperating in hospital.
She is probably best known for having been the first rider in nearly 20 years to beat Lynne Biddulph's 2002 LeJoG record, setting a new mark of 51hours, 5min, 27sec in July last year.
However, she is far from resting on those laurels and boasts some incredible achievements in 2022. Only two weeks ago she became National 12-hour champion with a personal best of 262.2 miles and a course record on the Herefordshire / Monmouthshire based event. It was her second National 12 title victory, having also won in 2020.
In August she became Scottish 100-mile time trial champion, with a time of 4:19.20 on a Launcekirk-based course near Aberdeen, while back in May, she set a new mark for the North Coast 500. It's one of Britain's foremost road records and was also in the new last week after Mark Beaumont set a new best men's time. Mackenzie's time of 36hours, 39min, 7sec was nearly four hours quicker than the previous best.
Amazingly Mackenzie, who is a swimming development officer with Falkirk Council, only began riding bikes competitively in 2012 when she moved from swimming and running into triathlon. However, the fact that she completed a full Ironman event only a year later goes to show the drive and the natural endurance that she possesses.
These are strengths that she will no doubt call upon as she recovers from this latest setback, but hopefully also mean that she will be back firing on all cylinders for next season.
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now in the past, although that doesn't stop him banging on tirelessly about "that one time" he nearly rode a 20-minute '10', and planning the big comeback that everyone knows will never actually happen.
