Liane Lippert takes 'dream' comeback victory on stage six of the Giro d'Italia Women

GC favourites Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky also traded two-wheeled blows on the final climb

Liane Lippert wins stage 6 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)
By
published

Liane Lippert won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia Women in Chieti. It was a comeback victory for the Movistar rider after she was forced to miss most of the early season due to a stress fracture, and she was clearly overjoyed at the finish.

The 26-year-old German rider was part of four-up breakaway which had formed with 39km to go of the 159km stage, and managed to hold off a reduced bunch of favourites on the final climb up to the town centre finish in Chieti. 

