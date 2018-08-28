Lisa Brennauer and Kirsten Wild join WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling for 2019

Both riders move to relative newcomers to the UCI pro ranks from the disbanding Wiggle-High5

The roster of WNT-Rotor pro cycling will be strengthened next year with the arrival of both Kirstin Wild and Lisa Brennauer.

Both riders make the move from the disbanding Wiggle-High5 team – and have four world championship titles each.

The pair have signed two year contracts, that will see them stay with the British registered team until the end of 2020.

Rumours of Wiggle-High5’s demise have been circulating throughout the summer – and the team – renowned for its professionalism and for raising the salaries of riders, formally announced its end in July.

The Sheffield based team registered as a UCI pro outfit in 2017 and has been home to former British national time trial champion Hayley Simmonds for the last two seasons. It also signed Katie Archibald for 2017 – the Scot moved to Wiggle-High5 for this year and hasn’t announced her 2019 move yet.

Four time world champion Wild – who recently picked up the European titles in the scratch and omnium at the championships in Glasgow as well as winning the RideLondon Classique – is a renowned sprinter with 104 professional UCI wins to her name.

The 34-year-old Dutch powerhouse said: “I’m delighted to join WNT–Rotor Pro Cycling, their team values, work ethics and targets are aligned with mine, and I look forward to bringing a wealth of experience to the team.”

Claude Sun, managing director Cutting Tools Europe added: “It’s very nice to have such a big champion like Kirsten in our team. 2019 will be our third year as a UCI professional women’s team, and Kirsten will help us to make the next step as we strive to progress to the top level in our ambitious cycling project.”

Like Wild, Brennauer’s talents extend across the road and track – and the 2014 world time trial champion has a proven record in the solo discipline.

The 30-year-old picked up three medals at the recent European championships – taking gold in the individual pursuit and bronze in the road race and team pursuit.

German rider Brennaur lives in Kempten, home to sponsor WNT’s Ceratizit Group.

“It’s an exciting prospect to join WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling, it feels like a home team, with WNT Ceratizit Group located in my home town,” she said, adding “I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge over the next two years having kept a close eye on the team the last few seasons.”

On her arrival, Sun said: “We will continue to mix our rider roster by developing young riders alongside experienced team members such as Lisa Brennauer. It is fantastic that we can add her experience to the team, as we continue our development as a force within the UCI Women’s World Tour.”