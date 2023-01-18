CW Live: Astana signs Mark Cavendish lead-out man; Nairo Quintana's new team, reports; SRAM and Princeton lawsuit heads to jury trial; James Knox DQ'd from Tour Down Under; and Ineos bid for Manchester United

In the spirit of Australian racing, 'G'day!' The Tour Down Under kicked into gear with its first sprint finish of the race overnight (for those of you in Europe) , you can read about that in our race report but here we'll be rounding up the other stories from across the interwebs.
I'm your host Vern Pitt for this morning alongside my colleague Adam Becket.
Key developments
9.49 - Quintana to Corratec
10.23 - James Knox disqualified from Tour Down Under
11.19 - Cees Bol signs with Astana
Quintana reported to be joining Corratec
Nairo Quintana is in negotiatiosn to join Italian ProTeam Corratect for this season, according to Italian paper Gazetta dello Sport.
The Colombian parted ways with French squad Arkea Samsic in the wake of his positive test for controlled substance tramadol at the Tour de France in 2022. The Colombian grand tour winner maintains his innocence but had his appeal dismissed in November.
According to journalist Ciro Scognamiglio, Quintana is set to travel to Itlay to finalise the details of the deal in the coming days.
Corratec's roster it mostly Italian riders but also includes Brit Charlie Quarterman formerly of Trek-Segafredo.
SRAM and Princeton head to jury trial
A patent dispute between group-set manufacturer SRAM and wheel company Princeton Carbon Works is set to go to a jury trial next months, Bicycle Retailer reports.
SRAM filed a complaint two years ago about the wavy rim shape of some of Princeton's wheels which it says infringes its patent for the shape of the Zipp 454 Carbon NSW wheels (Zipp is a subsidiary of SRAM), which it says was inspired by humpback whales.
Princeton has filed a counter suit questioning the validity of the patent.
On Friday, the industry publication reports, district judge Roy Altman decided that the trail was best decided by a jury.
He also made a series of rulings on what defences were and were not admissible by the parties with some of those decisions going in SRAMs favour, but others going in Princeton's.
The trial is scheduled to start on 13 February.
James Knox disqualified from Tour Down Under
British climber James Knox has been disqualified from the Tour Down Under atter drafting team cars.
The Soudal Quick-Step rider was one of several riders brought down in crashes on the first road stage of the race and had made his way back to the peloton but was later disqualified for drafting team cars.
We have been informed by the race jury that @JamesKnoxx has been disqualified from #TourDownUnderJanuary 18, 2023
Ineos move to buy Manchester United
Billionaire Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his company, which owns the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, is in the running to buy football behemoth Manchester United.
The Glazer family, which has owned the Manchester club since 2005 said late last year they were interested in selling. Ratcliffe has joined the list of bidders, the BBC reports, after a failed attempt to buy Chelsea Football Club from Russian owner Roman Abramovich last year.
Ineos brought Team Sky in 2019 and it has raced with the petrochemical giant's name on its jersey ever since. The firm also has a top flight sailing team, OGC Nice football club and was behind Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in 2019.
Ratcliffe's personal fortune is estimated at between £6bn and £11bn.
Since he acquired the cycling team Ratcliffe has been spotted out riding with its big name riders but is generally quite media shy and does not have a prominent public role in the sports side of his business empire.
Astana signs Cees Bol as Mark Cavendish lead-out man
It's a busy week for the Astana Qazaqstan team. Following yesterday's confirmation of the signing of sprinter Mark Cavendish the squad has now signed Cees Bol in a large part to act as the Manxman's lead-out man.
Bol said: "My main goal for this season is to get back to winning, taking some sprint opportunities and fighting for a win in any kind of races. But of course, with Mark Cavendish now in the team, another big goal for me will be to help him to fight for the success.
"I’d like to do some Classics to see how far I can reach together with the team."
The 27-year-old Dutchman has ridden for DSM (formerly Sunweb) since 2019. In that time he racked up six wins including a stage of Paris-Nice and a stage of the Tour of Britain last year.
Team manager Alexandr Vinokurov added: "Cees Bol is a powerful sprinter and first of all we would like to see him next to Mark Cavendish helping him in the bunch sprint.
"However, we know that Cees is a strong rider, and he can deliver some good results by himself. So, it is another strengthening of our sprinter’s group, which takes a visible shape."
