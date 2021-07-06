Tour de France stage 10 LIVE: Albertville to Valence

Refresh

It's the start of the second week of the Tour. Hopefully we are leaving the horrible weather conditions behind in the Alps and we can have the sunshine that we're used to seeing here at the Tour. Currently, 18 riders have left the race for various reasons. It's been a real race of attrition with some awful crashes and bad weather. Also other riders leaving the race to focus on the Olympics.