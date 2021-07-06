Tour de France stage 10 LIVE: Albertville to Valence

Good morning cycling fans and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live updates from stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Check below for live updates:
After some awful weather in the Alps and 18 riders leaving the race in week one, we enter week two with a likely sprint stage. But who will you be picking for today? Can Cavendish get his 33rd stage win? #TDF2021July 6, 2021
It's the start of the second week of the Tour. Hopefully we are leaving the horrible weather conditions behind in the Alps and we can have the sunshine that we're used to seeing here at the Tour.
Currently, 18 riders have left the race for various reasons. It's been a real race of attrition with some awful crashes and bad weather. Also other riders leaving the race to focus on the Olympics.
Welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France. We are leaving the Alps today and heading back for a lumpy stage that should really be a sprint.
There a few climbs but they shouldn't cause any problems. Maybe another win for Mark Cavendish?
It will likely be a slower day after the brutality that were stages eight and nine in the Alps in the atrocious weather and with the double ascent of Ventoux coming tomorrow.