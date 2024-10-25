London 3 Day live stream: Watch Friday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

Watch live as track cycling stars go head-to-head at the Lee Valley Velodrome

Katie Archibald and Neah Evans competing in a Madison
Track racing returns to London on Friday night, with the launch of the brand-new London 3 Day.

Some of the world’s biggest stars will compete on the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics, with the action running over three days until Sunday evening.

