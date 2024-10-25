London 3 Day live stream: Watch Friday's action on Cycling Weekly's YouTube channel

Track racing returns to London on Friday night, with the launch of the brand-new London 3 Day.

Some of the world’s biggest stars will compete on the boards of the Lee Valley Velodrome, used for the London 2012 Olympics, with the action running over three days until Sunday evening.

Among those competing are double Olympic champion Katie Archibald, Madison silver medallist Neah Evans, and junior road and time trial world champion Cat Ferguson.

Other competitors include Brits Alex Dowsett, Owain Doull and Ethan Vernon, as well as newly minted Madison Olympic gold medallists Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini.

Fans can watch all of the racing live on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel, where the broadcast begins at 5:45pm BST on Friday 25 October.

Cycling Weekly readers can also purchase discounted tickets to attend in person – get 20% off using the code CW20 at checkout. There is still availability for each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s sessions.

Friday’s action will see an hour of youth racing from 5pm, before the elite racing commences at 6pm. Cycling Weekly's YouTube broadcast will run from 5:45pm until 10pm.

Here’s the evening’s schedule (all times BST):

18:00: Men’s Madison chase

18:45: Women’s Madison chase

19:20: The Lightning – this is a new event in which an amateur rider competes against a mystery professional rider in a three-lap sprint. The amateur receives a half lap head start and the chance to win a £5,000 cash prize.

19:25: Men’s Derny

19:42: Women’s team elimination

19:59: Men’s Madison flying lap

20:11: Women’s derny

20:29: Men’s team elimination

20:46: Women’s madison chase

21:21: The Lightning

21:26: Men’s madison chase

Keep an eye out for the two pairings sponsored by Cycling Weekly at the event. Archibald and Evans will wear a light blue Cycling Weekly jersey in the women's events, while Dowsett and Doull will do the same in the men's events.