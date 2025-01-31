Longstanding US brand closes, another company makes layoffs

Firms still feeling the pinch after surviving to 25

US bike companies
(Image credit: Genuine Innovations, Quality Bicycle Products)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The challenges faced by the bike industry continue, with two US brands becoming among the first casualties of the new year.

Genuine Innovations, which makes CO2 canisters, has been closed down by its parent company Illinois Tool Works, while Bloomington, Minnesota cycle parts distributor Quality Bicycle Parts has added a third round of redundancies to those it made in 2023 and 2022.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest