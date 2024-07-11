Lotte Kopecky takes imperious bunch sprint win on stage five of the Giro d'Italia Women

The bonus seconds move the SD Worx rider to within a few seconds of the maglia rosa

Lotte Kopecky wins stage five of the Giro d'Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)
By
published

Lotte Kopecky praised "one of the best lead outs I've ever had" after winning the bunch sprint into Foligno on stage five of the Giro d'Italia Women. She put acres of space between her back wheel and the rest of the bunch at the end of the 108km stage, which began in Frontone.

The SD Worx-Protime rider, who is second on GC, also took 10 bonus seconds, to move to within three seconds of race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

