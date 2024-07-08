Chiara Consonni sprints to victory on stage two of the Giro d'Italia Women

The bunch won a hard-fought chase against the breakaway in the late stages of the race

Consonni wins stage two of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)
By
published

Chiara Consonni pipped world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) for victory in the bunch sprint for stage two of the Giro d'Italia women in Volta Mantovana.

It completed the hat-trick for overall stage wins in the race for the UAE Team ADQ rider, who has also won a stage in the past two editions.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

