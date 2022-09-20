MAAP and The Cycling Podcast release Richard Moore commemorative jersey

MAAP have released a new jersey in collaboration with The Cycling Podcast which pays tribute to the late cycling journalist Richard Moore.

The eighties-inspired jersey was chosen by podcast listeners to be put into production from a selection of three suggested designs. On its right sleeve is a buffalo, a nod to Moore's nickname, while the inside of the jersey has the tagline "Be More Buffalo".

The cycling journalist died unexpectedly at the age of 49 in April, and was one of the creators of The Cycling Podcast, which has been continued by his two former colleagues, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe. Moore had trailed the podcast's collaboration with MAAP before his untimely passing.

He wrote for Cycling Weekly for a number of years, as well as the Guardian, the Sunday Times, Rouleur, Cyclingnews, Procycling magazine, as well as a number of Scottish publications including The Herald and The Scotsman.

Moore was also an award-winning author, chronicling the life of Robert Millar, his book In Search of Robert Millar winning the best biography award at the 2008 British Sports Book Awards. He also wrote books on Chris Hoy, the 1986 Tour de France, Team Sky, and the Tour de France.

"As a founding member of The Cycling Podcast, we remember with great fondness Richard Moore," the text accompanying the jersey reads. "Journeying from international rider who represented Scotland to journalist to celebrated author, Richard’s commitment and passion for the sport he loved touched millions.

"In honour of Richard, the MAAP x TCP jersey includes a design nod to illustrate his vast legacy. Affectionately nicknamed 'The Buffalo' we pay tribute to a pioneer, whose sharp mind, wit and boundless energy will live on long into the future."

The winning jersey takes its inspiration from brightly-coloured kits of the 1980s. "With its vibrant colours and proto-digital aesthetic, this eighties inspired jersey gives rise to an era of new possibility," its designers say. "Designed in our signature Pro-fit, it’s the ultimate high performance jersey. The Dot: take a bow, your time is now."

Along with the jersey, which can be purchased on the company's website (opens in new tab) for £125, there are The Cycling Podcast socks, a bottle, and a casquette. There is also a women's-specific jersey.

The jersey nods to The Cycling Podcast's series, Explore, Kilometre 0 and Service Course, as well as Moore.