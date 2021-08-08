Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann sign for UAE Team Emirates as WorldTour squad steps up recruitment
Tadej Pogačar's team have made a number of high-profile additions within a week of the transfer market opening
By Jonny Long
Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann are the latest high-profile signings made by UAE Team Emirates ahead of the 2022 season.
Announced on Sunday morning 24 hours after Ackermann's transfer was made official, Soler puts an end to seven years spent at Movistar as he joins João Almeida in a bolstering of the GC talent on UAE Team Emirates' roster.
“It’s no secret that Marc Soler is one of the finest riders in the pro peloton and we believe he carries all the key attributes and the racing mentality to fit in well to this team," said team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez.
Soler has signed a two-year contract and will be looking to re-ignite his career after his much talked about promise following his 2018 Paris-Nice win. So far this season he has taken one victory, stage three at the Tour de Romandie, while also DNFing both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.
>>> WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
“I’m very pleased to be joining UAE Team Emirates and looking forward to the new adventures and challenges ahead. I’m coming here with a lot of excitement and with desire to work hard and enjoy this new chapter," Soler said.
"After seven years at Movistar I think now is a good time in my career to look for new challenges and I thank them dearly for all our years working together and wish them all the best for the future. I’m ready for this new step."
As for Ackermann, the German will have found himself surplus to requirement after the return of Sam Bennett to Bora-Hansgrohe, who says he will marry his pursuit for individual glory with working for the team.
"This step will be a special one in my still-young career," Ackermann said. "I have always been a team player and will certainly also put myself in a role to work hard for the others when situations require. Also I am convinced that, with the help of my teammates, staff and management, I will be able to develop as a rider in a way that will reveal new facets of myself. I’m ready to start this new journey."
Along with acquiring Soler, Ackermann and Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida, the latter to a five-year contract, promising youngsters Felix Groß and Juan Ayuso have also signed to the team that's won the previous two Tours de France.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Laura Kenny finishes sixth in 'nightmare' Omnium
The Brit says it was already 'job done' after winning the Madison earlier in the week
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics cycling medals table: Team GB take final top spot
Here are all of the medals awarded so far for two-wheeled events
By Alex Ballinger •
-
João Almeida joins UAE Team Emirates on long-term contract
The Portuguese rider has signed a massive five-year deal
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tadej Pogačar opts out of Vuelta a España 2021 as he focuses on one-day races
The Tour de France winner is looking ahead to the GP Plouay in Brittany instead
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
There's a new wonderkid on the scene joining UAE Team Emirates and the Spanish are going mad over him
UAE Team Emirates have already signed the 18-year-old on a five-year contract.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tadej Pogačar storms to victory and overall lead on stage two of Tour of Slovenia 2021
The Tour de France defending champion attacked on the penultimate climb and soloed to victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fernando Gaviria sprinted without a saddle in finale of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 13
The Colombian was the first of the fast men to open up his sprint before eventual winner Giacomo Nizzolo came around to win
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tadej Pogačar reveals race programme for the second half of the 2021 season
The Slovenian superstar will race his home tour before a defence of his Tour de France title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Joe Dombrowski wins stage four of the Giro d'Italia 2021 as Alessandro De Marchi takes pink
American took his maiden Grand Tour stage win from the breakaway in brutal conditions on stage four
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
UAE Team Emirates sign another promising young talent
After discovering Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and signing Marc Hirschi, the squad are banking on another young rider for the future
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •