Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann sign for UAE Team Emirates as WorldTour squad steps up recruitment

Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann are the latest high-profile signings made by UAE Team Emirates ahead of the 2022 season.

Announced on Sunday morning 24 hours after Ackermann's transfer was made official, Soler puts an end to seven years spent at Movistar as he joins João Almeida in a bolstering of the GC talent on UAE Team Emirates' roster.

“It’s no secret that Marc Soler is one of the finest riders in the pro peloton and we believe he carries all the key attributes and the racing mentality to fit in well to this team," said team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez.

Soler has signed a two-year contract and will be looking to re-ignite his career after his much talked about promise following his 2018 Paris-Nice win. So far this season he has taken one victory, stage three at the Tour de Romandie, while also DNFing both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

“I’m very pleased to be joining UAE Team Emirates and looking forward to the new adventures and challenges ahead. I’m coming here with a lot of excitement and with desire to work hard and enjoy this new chapter," Soler said.

"After seven years at Movistar I think now is a good time in my career to look for new challenges and I thank them dearly for all our years working together and wish them all the best for the future. I’m ready for this new step."

As for Ackermann, the German will have found himself surplus to requirement after the return of Sam Bennett to Bora-Hansgrohe, who says he will marry his pursuit for individual glory with working for the team.

"This step will be a special one in my still-young career," Ackermann said. "I have always been a team player and will certainly also put myself in a role to work hard for the others when situations require. Also I am convinced that, with the help of my teammates, staff and management, I will be able to develop as a rider in a way that will reveal new facets of myself. I’m ready to start this new journey."

Along with acquiring Soler, Ackermann and Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida, the latter to a five-year contract, promising youngsters Felix Groß and Juan Ayuso have also signed to the team that's won the previous two Tours de France.