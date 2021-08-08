Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann sign for UAE Team Emirates as WorldTour squad steps up recruitment

Tadej Pogačar's team have made a number of high-profile additions within a week of the transfer market opening

Marc Soler
(Image credit: Getty)

By

Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann are the latest high-profile signings made by UAE Team Emirates ahead of the 2022 season. 

Announced on Sunday morning 24 hours after Ackermann's transfer was made official, Soler puts an end to seven years spent at Movistar as he joins João Almeida in a bolstering of the GC talent on UAE Team Emirates' roster.

“It’s no secret that Marc Soler is one of the finest riders in the pro peloton and we believe he carries all the key attributes and the racing mentality to fit in well to this team," said team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez.

Soler has signed a two-year contract and will be looking to re-ignite his career after his much talked about promise following his 2018 Paris-Nice win. So far this season he has taken one victory, stage three at the Tour de Romandie, while also DNFing both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

>>> WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season

“I’m very pleased to be joining UAE Team Emirates and looking forward to the new adventures and challenges ahead. I’m coming here with a lot of excitement and with desire to work hard and enjoy this new chapter," Soler said.

"After seven years at Movistar I think now is a good time in my career to look for new challenges and I thank them dearly for all our years working together and wish them all the best for the future. I’m ready for this new step."

As for Ackermann, the German will have found himself surplus to requirement after the return of Sam Bennett to Bora-Hansgrohe, who says he will marry his pursuit for individual glory with working for the team.

"This step will be a special one in my still-young career," Ackermann said. "I have always been a team player and will certainly also put myself in a role to work hard for the others when situations require. Also I am convinced that, with the help of my teammates, staff and management, I will be able to develop as a rider in a way that will reveal new facets of myself. I’m ready to start this new journey."

Along with acquiring Soler, Ackermann and Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida, the latter to a five-year contract, promising youngsters Felix Groß and Juan Ayuso have also signed to the team that's won the previous two Tours de France.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.