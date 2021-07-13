Michael Matthews gets closer to Mark Cavendish in Tour de France points classification but admits it 'could all be for nothing'
The Australian won the green jersey in 2017 and is currently Mark Cavendish's closest challenger
Michael Matthews has moved within touching distance of the Tour de France green jersey after another aggressive day of racing.
Following Mark Cavendish’s fourth win of the race on stage 13, the Briton held a lead of 101 points to Matthews in the points classification.
But Matthews has continued to attack the race and has so far claimed 141 points in the intermediate sprints, the most in the race.
He then made it into stage 16’s breakaway, finishing third in Saint-Gaudens, and Matthews now sits just 27 points adrift of Cavendish with five stages left.
With stage 17 having an intermediate sprint before the three mountains, Matthews could move within single digits of Cavendish.
He missed out on the chance to win stage 16 to Patrick Konrad and take even more points in the race for green, but Matthews has insisted that he will keep trying to get closer to the Manx man.
However, the winner of the classification in 2017 admits that Cavendish remains the outright favourite.
“I am closer [to the points classification lead] but not close enough,” the BikeExchange rider said after the finish on stage 16.
“Cavendish still has two more sprint opportunities in this Tour de France. If he wins them then that’s another 100 points so all this work I’ve been doing the last days could be all for nothing, but I am a fighter and I will fight all the way to Paris.”
His team have been targeting stage wins throughout the Tour with Matthews, Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves.
Mathews felt like he could have accomplished that goal on a wet and windy Tuesday in the Pyrenees, but isn’t downbeat with a third-place.
“I think today was a good opportunity for a stage win for a rider like myself,” the 30-year-old said.
“Our plan was to go in the breakaway, and we achieved that. The plan was to get some points in the intermediate and we achieved that, but just came up short with the stage win.
“We keep bashing at the door to get that stage win and we will continue fighting for it.
“We had eight guys chopping off [when Konrad attacked] so I didn’t think that break would go, and I wasn’t feeling that good on the climbs today so I really wanted to back my sprint and hope that it would all come back together, but in the end one rider stayed away.”
-
-
Third time lucky for Tour de France stage 16 winner Patrick Konrad: 'I told myself this time I would be the first to go for the win'
The 29-year-old has switched his focus from the general classification and now has his first-ever Grand Tour victory
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Wout van Aert explains his decision to take control of the peloton on Tour de France stage 16
Despite his efforts, it didn't disrupt the general classification standings
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Third time lucky for Tour de France stage 16 winner Patrick Konrad: 'I told myself this time I would be the first to go for the win'
The 29-year-old has switched his focus from the general classification and now has his first-ever Grand Tour victory
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Wout van Aert explains his decision to take control of the peloton on Tour de France stage 16
Despite his efforts, it didn't disrupt the general classification standings
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Patrick Konrad takes outstanding solo victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France 2021
The Austrian national champion attacked with around 30km to race and went to the line alone, as the GC contenders were quiet in the Pyrenees
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France 2021 stage 16 LIVE: EL Pas de la Casa to Saint-Gaudens
Follow live updates as the Tour returns to the Pyrenees
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Chris Froome backs Tadej Pogačar to wrap up Tour de France: 'He's got it in the bag'
The Briton has been recovering from an opening day crash and has been pleased with his progress
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Ben O'Connor: the humble Australian living a Tour de France dream
Get to know the Australian, after he won a memorable stage nine into the ski resort of Tignes
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five things to look out for at the Tour de France 2021 week three
The Pyrenees sets the stage for the decisive stages of the third week of the 2021 Tour de France
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Relaxed and appreciative Mark Cavendish looks to finish 'hardest Tour de France I've done' by 'leaving a good mark'
The British sprinter will have two more opportunities in the final week
By Chris Marshall-Bell •