Michelle Froome brands Muslims 'a drain on modern society' in social media tirade

Chris Froome's wife and agent says "there are no innocent Gazans" in series of messages on X

Michelle Froome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Michelle Froome has said that Muslims are a "drain on modern society" and wrote that "there are no innocent Gazans" in a series of posts on the social media site X on Monday.

The wife and agent of the four-time Tour de France winning rider Chris Froome wrote that Muslims are "here to take over" and that she was "sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media". Her statement "there are no innocent Gazans" came in the context of saying Hamas does not support diversity.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1