Primož Roglič relieved to put Vuelta a España crash behind him with stage victory

The Slovenian star won from a characteristic punchy attack on the final climb

Primož Roglič on his way to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
Primož Roglič on his way to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Alex Ballinger

By

Primož Roglič put any doubts behind him on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España,  bouncing back from the previous days crash to win the day in emphatic fashion.

The Jumbo-Visma leader put in a flying performance on the climb to Valdepeñas de Jaén, going head-to-head with Movistar rival Enric Mas on the brutal gradients of the final climb.

Despite Mas looking strong early on, it was Roglič who put in a characteristic sprint to win the stage, taking his second victory in this year’s race. 

Roglič said: “It was a hard stage. It was short but super hot. I was suffering a lot but luckily at the end I had enough for the win.

"[Mas] was super strong, but luckily I had a little more at the end. 

“It’s always nice to win, you never know when the last one will be. 

“It was a nice finish with a steep uphill, which I can normally do well on. It was a nice challenge.

“The team did an amazing job, pushing really hard all day and keeping the breakaway at a close distance, so thanks to them for making this possible.” 

Roglič bested Mas by just three seconds at the finish, but he also gained some time on the rest of his rivals, including Adam Yates and Egan Bernal (both Ineos Grenadiers), who lost seven seconds and 11 seconds respectively. 

It was a convincing comeback for Roglič, whose hopes of overall victory were almost upended when he crashed on a descent while attacking on the previous day, stage 10.

>>> Chris Froome invests in team sponsor Factor bikes

Fortunately for the double Vuelta champion, he didn’t suffer any lasting injuries as he slid out on a dusty turn, getting back on the bike and still gaining time on his Ineos rivals. 

When asked how it felt to put the crash behind him with a stage win, he said: “It was a good day yesterday and I wanted to take positive things, but with the win today it’s beautiful.”   

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.