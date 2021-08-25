Chris Froome invests in team sponsor Factor bikes
In his latest cycling business venture, the four-time Tour de France winner has put money into a bike brand for the first time
Chris Froome has stepped in as an investor at Factor bikes, one of the sponsors of his Israel Start-Up Nation team.
The four-time Tour de France winner has been building himself a portfolio of cycling investments, recently agreeing he is in the autumn of his racing career.
Earlier this year, Froome invested in New York-based cycling tech company Hammerhead, and has now put money into Factor, his first time investing in a bike brand.
Announcing the news, Factor said: “This is Chris’ first investment in a bike brand and was driven by his passion for Factor bikes and his belief in our brand.
“As one of the greatest cyclist of our generation, Chris will be instrumental in our product development and is dedicated to our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible and never being satisfied with the status quo.”
Froome first started riding Factor when he joined Israel-Start-Up Nation for the 2021 season, having spent most of his career on Pinarello while riding for Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky).
Factor was founded in Norfolk, England in 2007, releasing their first production bike in 2013, and has since had design input from former pro riders Baden Cooke and David Millar.
The brand first joined the WorldTour in 2017 Ag2r-La Mondiale, then sponsoring Israel Start-Up Nation from the team’s debut season in 2020.
Froome has been fairly vocal about Factor bikes since switching to the machines earlier this year.
On his YouTube channel, Froome gave an honest review of his Factor Ostro VAM, the first disc brake bike he had ridden in his career, saying he was not: “not 100 per cent sold" on discs yet.
But he did add: "Out on the road, the Ostro handles incredibly well, I love the straight lines... the power transfer on it feels great. Get up, out the saddle, it feels like your power goes directly through the bike and propels you forwards."
He did note some flex at the handlebars, adding: "I hear from the guys over at Factor that they're working on those."
Froome has been making a number of interesting career moves away from his professional riding, including setting up his YouTube channel where he posts updates for his fans, and investing in brands likes Hammerhead and Factor.
>>> Ultra-distance rider Ana Orenz suffers devastating injuries after crash on descent during 3,500km race
Announcing his investment in Hammerhead, another Israel Start-Up Nation sponsor, Froome said: “I recognise I'm in the latter part of my career now. I've always said that I'd love to be involved in cycling, even beyond my career.
“It really is a pleasure for me, an honour for me to be able to work with a company like Hammerhead and see things stuff that I've wanted to see on the head unit for years, to see that actually being implemented weeks after I've brought it up with the development team. So it's a special relationship and hopefully one I'll keep long after my racing career is finished.”
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
