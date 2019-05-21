Cannondale pairs with Garmin for ride sensor on new Treadwell urban bike

Cannondale has just launched the Treadwell urban flat bar bike. It’s the first bike from the brand to incorporate a sensor built into the front wheel’s hub, which Cannondale says will become a feature on many of its bikes in the future.

Developed along with Garmin, the small pod pairs with the new Cannondale App. Cannondale says that just turning the front wheel pairs up the sensor and registers the bike to your phone. Then it will automatically log every ride and display distance travelled, speed, calories burned and tell you how many grams of carbon emissions you’ve saved by taking your bike rather than the car to the shops.

The Cannondale App will also track when you need to maintain your bike, sending you reminders when it’s time for a service.

Cannondale has a new stem, which it calls Intellimount, designed to let you mount your phone to the bike too, and use it as a dashboard as you ride.

A relaxed urban run-around

Cannondale describes the Treadwell as a playful, easy, everyday bike. It’s an aluminium urban runabout and comes in either the Standard frame, with a low standover or the step-through unisex design with an even lower top tube.

The geometry is designed to suit riders of all ability. It’s designed not to be too upright or too forward leaning and sporty, with a geometry described as Easy Ride, with short reach to the bars and a comfortable, efficient saddle position.

There are three spec options, including the top end EQ version, which comes with mudguards and a sturdy front rack to lug a pack or shopping around in.