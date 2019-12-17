Canyon release 2020 version of the Grail AL gravel bike

Canyon’s Grail AL has been refurbished for 2020, with some new gravel ready componentry as the mixed terrain market continues to grow.

The Grail AL is an aluminium version of the carbon Grail which is most famous for its double handlebar.

The ‘Hover System’ available on the carbon models provides an extra floating bar that aims to reduce transmission of lumps and bumps, offering greater comfort. The AL models instead use their own specific design, with a flare at the drops and widths maxing out at 46cm.

The most up to date creations in the AL range are on sale from Tuesday December 17, with the five bike line up boasting a mixture of SRAM and Shimano GRX groups.

The top end model is the Grail AL 7.0 SL (retailing at £1599) – this is dressed in a SRAM Rival groupset, with a single 42 tooth front chain ring plus 10-42 rear cassette.

DT Swiss hoops come shod with the same Canyon developed 40mm Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres as before, and the set up is tubeless ready should you wish to take the plunge.

Prices begin at £1199, for the Shimano GRX Grail AL 6.0 and WMN AL 6.0.

The brand has chosen to spec wider ranging gearing of the GRX models, with 46/30 chainsets and 11-34 rear cassettes.

Shimano released the GRX range in earlier this year, calling the system the ‘World’s first’ gravel dedicated groupset.

Key features include 2.5mm more outbound clearance to suit the wider tyres preferenced by gravel riders, higher axis points on the shifters, with an anti-slip textured finish designed to suit conditions and SHADOW RD+ chain stabalizing system designed to cut down on rear derailleur arm movement and thus ‘chatter’.

Whilst updating the spec, Canyon has taken the opportunity to give the Grail a makeover, with new paint jobs to go with the 2020 launch.