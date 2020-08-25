Canyon update Grail gravel bike range for 2021

Canyon has just announced its refreshed Grail gravel bike line-up for the new 2021 ‘season’. Many of which have received a spec overhaul and fresh colour schemes.

Canyon’s well received Grail range has been a popular mainstay of it’s off-road collection for the past couple of years. Starting out as a carbon framed high-performance gravel machine, the performance of the frame has almost been eclipsed by the more infamous and divisive ‘double decker’ handlebar specced on each model. An aluminium framed version with a more conventional cockpit arrangement followed in 2019 and now the entire Grail collection covers a wide range of spec levels and budgets.

Fresh for the new season Canyon has revisited the spec sheet for each model and whilst both the carbon and aluminium frames remain unchanged the German company has included the latest offerings from Shimano and SRAM including Shimano’s one-by GRX gearing and a wide-range version of SRAM’s two-by Force eTap AXS groupset.

The new Grail 7 1by features Shimano’s single-chainring GRX drivetrain. Combining a 40-tooth chainring with a 11-42 cassette for a huge 381% gear range, the setup is designed to meet the rigours of all-terrain riding. For riders who prefer finer gaps between gears the Sram two-by Force eTap AXS Wide groupset is the optimal choice. In the Grail line-up, it will replace the SRAM one-by drivetrains previously featured on several Grail CF SL and CF SLX bikes. With 46/33 chainrings on the front and a 10-36 cassette, the drivetrain provides the huge gear range typical of gravel bikes, while retaining fine gaps between gears especially useful for riders who clock up most of their miles on the road.

Another new and notable addition is the Fizik Argo saddle, with a short-nose design for maximum comfort on long rides. All CF SL and CF SLX bikes feature the saddle, except the 7 and 7 WMN models.

Canyon Grail 2021 range

Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 eTap, £4,649

Canyon SLX carbon fibre frame and fork

SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 speed, wide range

DT Swiss GRC1400 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 Di2, £4,349

Canyon SLX carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX Di2 RX815 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss GRC1400 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon CF SL 8 eTap, £3,799

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 speed, wide range

Reynolds ATR wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SL 8 WMN Di2, £3,299

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX Di2 RX815 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss G1800 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SL Di2, £3,299

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX Di2 RX815 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss G1800 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SL 8, £2,649

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX RX810 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss G1800 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SL 7, £2,299

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX RX810 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail CF SL 7 WMN, £2,299

Canyon SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano GRX RX810 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail 7 1by, £1,699

Canyon AL aluminium frame and SL carbon fork

Shimano GRX RX812 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail 7, £1,699

Canyon AL aluminium frame and SL carbon fork

Shimano GRX RX810 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail 7 WMN, £1,699

Canyon AL aluminium frame and SL carbon fork

Shimano GRX RX810 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail 6, £1,399

Canyon AL aluminium frame and SL carbon fork

Shimano GRX RX400 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

Canyon Grail 6 WMN, £1,399

Canyon AL aluminium frame and SL carbon fork

Shimano GRX RX400 11 speed groupset

DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset

Schwalbe G-One tyres

The bikes will be available from Tuesday 25 August via Canyon’s website . There will be 13 models in the range, priced between £1,399 and £4,649, starting with the Grail 6 up to the flagship Grail CF SLX 8 eTap. Four women’s WMN bikes will be available.