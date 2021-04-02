There’s something intoxicating about that first ride on a brand-new bike. Spotless components all fresh and working as they should – it’s bliss on two wheels.

But making a fresh purchase every spring makes neither financial nor environmental sense – and that’s if you could even get hold of the one you wanted right now.

Fortunately, by replacing a few of those consumable components, you can get most of the way back to that feeling of shiny newness. Even better, many of these – such as bar tape, fresh cables and brake pads – are really quite cheap and would leave you questioning why you didn’t replace them sooner.

With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

11 ways to that new ‘bike day’ feeling

Cleaning kit

First off, perhaps the most obvious avenue to a fresh feeling bike is giving your current one a good clean.

But beyond that, a clean bike is a lot easier to work on – and so it’s a great place to start before getting onto any of the other refreshes.

This kit from Muc Off has all the brushes and detergents you need and makes getting your bike sparkling a far easier task.

Muc Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit

