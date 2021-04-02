There’s something intoxicating about that first ride on a brand-new bike. Spotless components all fresh and working as they should – it’s bliss on two wheels.
But making a fresh purchase every spring makes neither financial nor environmental sense – and that’s if you could even get hold of the one you wanted right now.
Fortunately, by replacing a few of those consumable components, you can get most of the way back to that feeling of shiny newness. Even better, many of these – such as bar tape, fresh cables and brake pads – are really quite cheap and would leave you questioning why you didn’t replace them sooner.
With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
11 ways to that new ‘bike day’ feeling
Cleaning kit
First off, perhaps the most obvious avenue to a fresh feeling bike is giving your current one a good clean.
But beyond that, a clean bike is a lot easier to work on – and so it’s a great place to start before getting onto any of the other refreshes.
This kit from Muc Off has all the brushes and detergents you need and makes getting your bike sparkling a far easier task.
Muc Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£75 £44.99
View the whole range at ProBikeKit
USA from $7.99
UK from £6.49
Handlebar Tape
One of the biggest determinates of how your bike feels to ride – and how smart it looks – is the handlebar tape.
Ripped sides and ingrained sweat are the fate of any bar tape that’s left on too long.
Fortunately, it doesn’t cost much to replace – and even better, Deda’s well respected tape is available in a huge range of colours to match any stylings.
Deda Handlebar Tape
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$13.99 $9.49
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£9.99 £6.99
View the whole range at ProBikeKit
USA from $7.99
UK from £5.49
Gear cables
There are few things more frustrating than gears which don’t work properly; never shifting when you want them to but then taking matters into their own hands and switching gears when you least expect it.
A fresh set of cables is all you need to eliminate the issues of some sticky housing and bring back the ease and accuracy of your shifting.
Shimano Road Gear Cable Set
USA: View item at ProBikeKit | $21.00
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£28.99 £22.99
View the whole range at ProBikeKit
USA from $21.00
UK from £17.49
New chain
Not only is a worn chain less efficient and a drag on your ride, it also has the effect of prematurely wearing your cassette and crankset – components which are much more expensive to replace.
If your chain is feeling pretty sloppy on your chainring, that indicates it’s time for a new chain – and quickly before it does any damage.
KMC X11 11 Speed Chain
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$40.49 $36.99
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£30.99 £29.49
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $8.71
UK from £5.99
Brake bleed
If your hydraulic disc brakes are starting to feel a little spongy, with the lever coming pretty close to the bar, it’s probably time to replace the hydraulic fluid.
Although bleeding brakes might sound intimidating, it’s actually easier than replacing cables on some internal routed frames. We’ve got a video guide that will take you through all of the steps.
Bleed Kit Premium+ Edition Bleed Kit Set
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$29.99 $24.99
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£20.99 £15.47
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $18.99
UK from £12.54
Shifter hoods
Although thanks to their rubber construction, shifter hoods do tend to last a little longer than bar tape, if you’ve had your bike a while it’s likely these will be starting to look and feel a little ropey. Especially if you like to ride gloveless and sweat a lot, or use suncream.
A replacement doesn’t cost much and will leave you feeling much more comfortable on your bike – especially if your current ones have started to slip about when you stand out of the saddle.
View the whole range at Backcountry / Tredz
USA from $11.00
UK from £8.99
Brake pads
Whether your brake pads are merely worn or if they have gotten contaminated with oil, either way, if they haven’t been replaced for some time you’ve probably been missing out on a substantial amount of braking power.
Beyond just rim and disc brakes, there’s many different types of brake pads for each of these systems, so it’s well worth double checking the ones you currently have before committing to a purchase.
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $5.99
UK from £2.99
Tyres
As you would expect, over time your tyres are going to start getting overly worn – and if you’ve been riding through the winter, those harsh conditions will only have accelerated that.
A fresh set of rubber will have you rolling faster, provide more grip for the corners and also lower your chances of getting a puncture.
Continental GP5000 Clincher Road Tyre Twin Pack Transparent
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$166.99 $120.00
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£119.99 £100.00
View the whole range at ProBikeKit
USA from $12.49
UK from £9.99
Bottle cage
Old bottle cages have a habit of cracking unexpectedly or else just slowly losing their ability to actually retain a bottle.
A new set of bottle cages can have your bike looking much smarter and make the action of taking a drink as simple as it should be.
Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$8.99 $6.99
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£7.99 £5.99
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $4.95
UK from £3.50
Cleats
Although these might not be a component for a bike, replacing a worn set of cleats will do wonders for your riding.
You don’t risk getting stuck in the pedals, unable to clip out, and you mitigate the risk of damaging your joints via too much lateral movement.
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $8.99
UK from £5.99
New bike…?
But if all else fails, there is always the fall back of a brand new bike.
Although high demand and global supply chains have made it a little harder to get hold of one, there’s still a wide range to browse through – and some even come with a sizeable discount!
Orro Gold Road Bike
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£1,799.00 £1,099.00
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$2,199.00 $1,299.00
View the whole range at Wiggle
USA from $649.99
UK from £549.99
Happy Easter!