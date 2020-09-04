Labor Day Deals in the US: Save over $50 on a Specialized Evade helmet plus other big discounts

If you’re in the US, then no doubt you’re being bombarded with a brilliant array of Labor Day deals. To help you sift through the masses, we’ve done the legwork and pullout out a series of the best deals on jerseys, shoes, helmets and even frames from your favorite brands including Specialized, Giro and Cervelo.

We’ve chosen products that are recommended by our tech team. Where we’ve got a full review of the item, we’ve added a link in so you can read about it in more detail.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

WTB Horizon Road Plus 650b x 47mm tan wall tire, was $53.95 now $40.39

If you’re looking for reliable road plus tire WTB’s popular Horizon is a pretty safe bet. Thanks to its high-volume it offers plenty of comfort on the road, while still providing lots of confidence when you switch to light gravel and dirt. This deal is for the tan wall tire only.

Buy Now: WTB Horizon Road Plus 650b x 47mm tan wall tire at REI Co-op for $40.39

Bontrager Circuit MIPS road bike helmet, was $150 now $109.93

Available here in the visibility yellow color, this helmet will help you to be seen as the light starts to fade. Its features include larger vents for better airflow, an easy to adjust Boa closure system and the MIPS brain protection system. The integrated mount allows you to attach a light for additional safety.

Buy Now: Bontrager Circuit MIPS road bike helmet at REI Co-op for $109.93

Cervelo C3 Disc Road Frameset, was $2700, now $1890

The carbon C3 disc road frameset is an ideal starting point for your dream ‘all-road’ build. It’s light and stiff but it’s endurance-focused geometry also means it’s comfortable over long distances. There’s room for up to 32mm tires , which combined with its longer chainstays and slack headtube angle, makes the C3 stable and confident on gravel roads too.

Buy Now: Cervelo C3 Disc Road Frameset at Backcountry for $1890

SRAM Red eTap AXS 1x HRD groupset, was $2050, now $1537.50

SRAM’s top-of-the-line eTap AXS 1x groupset provides a wide gearing range with the benefits of wireless shifting. The AXS app allows you to check battery status, change component behavior and get maintenance reminders. This deal includes shifters, flat mount hydraulic calipers, a rear derailleur, battery and charger.

Read more: SRAM Red eTAP AXS HRD groupset review

Buy Now: SRAM Red eTap AXS 1x HRD groupset at Backcountry for $1537.50

Men’s Gore Wear C3 Gore Windstopper Element Jacket, was $179.95, now $99.97

Labor Day signals the end of summer but sometimes you can pick up a cycling deal that will see you through winter. Like this Gore Wear softshell jacket, available in black. It features the tried-and-tested WINDSTOPPER fabric, which is water repellent as well as windproof. Other details include reflective piping for improved visibility, a drop-tail to keep you dry from wheel spray and three pockets – 2 in the rear and one on the chest.

Buy Now: Gore Wear C3 Windstopper Element Jacket at Backcountry for $99.97

Fi’zi:k Antares R1 Open Saddle, was $200, now $139.99

The Antares has been a fixture in the Fizik line-up for many years. It’s a mid-width saddle designed for riders with a medium degree of flexibility. The R1 Open model boasts a carbon-reinforced nylon shell that flexes as you move on the bike. The carbon rails keep it lightweight as well as reducing road chatter. There’s also a cutout to help relieve pressure.

Read more: Fi’z:k Antares Review

Buy Now: Fi’zi:k Antares R1 Open saddle at Backcountry for $139.99

Women’s Giro Empire ACC Cycling shoes, was $299.95, now $179.97

The Empire offers plenty of tech to improve your ride while still retaining a classic, understated look. Highlights include the Easton carbon sole, a choice of arch inserts, replaceable heel pads and laces that Giro say provide seven points of contact that creates a truly customized fit. This deal is for black shoes only.

Read more: Giro W Empire ACC shoes reviewed

Buy Now: Women’s Giro Empire ACC Cycling shoes at Backcountry for $179.97

Easton EA70 AX 700C Disc wheel, was $350, now $269.99

These tubeless-ready wheels are part of Easton’s adventure road line. This means they’ve taken trail riding tech and put it into a wheel designed for drop-bar riding. They feature a 24mm internal rim so you can pair them with a high-volume tire for maximum comfort and grip. Other features include center lock hubs and thru-axle compatibility. The price above is for the rear wheel, while the front wheel is also available as a Labour Day deal. Together you get a lightweight yet durable aluminum wheelset for under $500.

Buy Now: Easton EA70 AX 700c rear disc wheel at Jenson USA for $269.99

Buy Now: Easton EA70 AX 700c rear disc wheel at Jenson USA for $199.99

Specialized RBX Long Sleeve Jersey, was $95, now $75.99

The end of summer means long sleeve jerseys are on the horizon. The RBX is understated in its look but there’s plenty of attention to detail here. Three rear pockets should provide plenty of room for all your riding essentials while the full-length zipper allows you to moderate your temperature as you ride. Should the sun decide to come out it features a 30+ UPF rating.

Buy Now: Specialized men’s RBX long sleeve jersey at Specialized for $75.99

Buy Now: Specialized women’s RBX long sleeve jersey at Specialized for $75.99

Specialized S-Works Evade With ANGi, was $275, now $219.99

Read more: Specialized Evade review

Buy Now: Specialized S-Workd Evade helmet at Specialized for $219.99

Specialized call this the fastest road helmet on the market. According to the brand’s testing it saves 50 seconds over 40km versus a traditional helmet. Even if you’re not using the Evade to race in it’s a sleek and lightweight lid. This S-Works team model also comes with an ANGi crash sensor that detects a crash and sends a text message as well as syncing with Strava to offer GPS tracking.