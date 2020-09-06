Sunday trading: SRAM’s Force eTap AXS groupset for half price and much more

With the seasons turn here in Europe we’ve found some great deals on bike lights and a heavily discounted Castelli jacket. For those looking to upgrade their bikes there’s an absolute bargain to be had on SRAM’s Force eTap AXS groupset as well as a set of Mavic climbing wheels.

SRAM Force eTap AXS was £2164.99, now £949

The excellent SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset is on a whopping discount. It does think a little differently, using smaller chain rings and moving more gears on to the rear it’s able to have a smaller progression and more even spacing between gears. AXS is SRAM’s electronic gearing which offers smooth shifting, and this particular deal is for SRAM’s rim brake model.

Buy now: SRAM Force eTap AXS at Chain Reaction Cycles for £949

Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL/KTV Pro Light was £90, now £61.49

This powerful front light has up to 1000 lumens of output, which is plenty for urban riding and should see you right if you ride rurally at night, too. It has 8 output modes, including a daytime flash mode.

The rear light offers 270 degrees of visibility and up to 75 lumens output.

Buy now: Lezyne Lite Drive 1000xl and KTV Pro at ProBikeKit for £61.49

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheels were £1800, now £1420



The 2020 versions of Mavic’s classic climbing wheelset are on a hefty discount. The lightweight carbon wheels weighs just 1445g. They’re tubeless ready as standard and use Mavic’s iTgMAX carbon braking technology to avoid heat build up and improve reliability.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheels at ProBikeKit for £1420

Castelli Elemento Light Jacket was £245, now £147

Perfect for base miles in the autumn and winter, the Castelli Elemento uses synthetic down to add insulation and a slightly looser cut for greater comfort on the bike.

Buy now: Castelli Elemento Light Jacket at BikeZaar for £147

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105

Fizik Infinito R1 road shoe was £320, now £230

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.