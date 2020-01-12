Sunday trading: Get a pair of Zipp 302 carbon wheels for less than £1000

Plus great deals on Castelli winter gear

This week we’ve found an excellent deal on a set of carbon Zipp wheels, making now a perfect time to upgrade your hoops. We’ve also got a great deal on a Merida Reacto 6000 and two sets of Castelli bib tights.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Zipp 302 Carbon Clincher wheelset, was £1369, now £988

Read more: Zipp 302 carbon clincher review

This deal represents the perfect moment to upgrade your wheels, especially as we begin to break the back of winter.

Zipp’s 302 wheels scored a straight 10/10 when we tested them. We found them to be the perfect aero depth, superbly stiff and devastatingly fast. Well worth the money, especially on this discount.

Buy now: Zipp 302 front wheel for £399 and Zipp 302 rear wheel for £589.99

Merida Reacto 6000 2019 bike was £2600, now £1499

Read more: Merida Reacto 6000 review

We tested the disc brake version of the Merida Reacto 6000 and we really liked it. This model comes with the excellent Shimano Ultegra mechanical groupset and comes with a slightly more relaxed geometry than the top end model.

See more: Merida Reacto 6000 at Tredz for £1499

Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights were £160, now £110

Read more: Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights review

There’s enough winter left to warrant a decent pair of bib tights and they’ll make your training a whole lot more enjoyable. A Thermoflex Core2 front offers extra protection and the Progetto X2 Air seat pad offers long distance comfort.

Buy now: Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights at Evans Cycles for £110

Castelli LW bib tights were £130, now £64.99

You can now get 51% off these Castelli tights in the Tweeks Cycles sale. They’re made of a lighter construction for milder winter conditions but use the same Progetto X2 Air seat pad as the above models.

Buy now: Castelli LW bib tights at Tweeks Cycles for £64.99

