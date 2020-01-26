Sunday trading: Half price Castelli kit and £50 off a Garmin

This week’s Sunday trading comes with a cracking deal on a Garmin Edge 520 Plus, a powerful computer at an excellent price. We rate it very highly. There are also great deals on Castelli clothing, a Giro Aether helmet and some Shimano SPD cleats.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus was £199, now £149

The Garmin Edge 520 Plus was a top tier cycling computer until Garmin released the Edge 530, but that does mean it’s now on a whopping £50 discount. It uses buttons, which makes it easy to use with gloves is capable of navigating a pre uploaded route and has Strava Live segments as well as a whole host of other performance pushing features.

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 short sleeve jersey was £140, now £70

This is the updated Perfetto, released by Castelli at the end of 2019. It’s an update on what was already a superb piece of kit, and now uses Gore Windstopper 150 fabric for lightweight wind protection. A Nano Light fabric on the back allows breathability but water resistance.

Giro Aether road helmet with MIPs was £259.99, now £182

The latest top end helmet from American brand Giro, the Aether integrates MIPs into the helmet shell. It has 11 vents to help keep the head cool and has plenty of attention to aerodynamics to boot.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Graphene clincher road tyre was £54.99, now £29.99

The Vitorria Corsa tyres would make a superb upgrade, and now’s the time to do it.

A 320tpi casing makes the tyre incredibly supple as well as offering grip. The tyre uses graphene to limit punctures and also has a Kevlar reinforced sidewall.

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99, now £10

Everyone always needs new cleats and at £10 off these are a bargain. The yellow ones offer 6-degrees of float but more or less are available, too.

