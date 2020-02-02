Sunday trading: Save £700 on a set of carbon Mavic Ksyrium wheels

This week we’ve found some whopping discounts on seriously high end kit. You can save £700 on a set of carbon Mavic wheels and get 61% off a Pinarello frameset. Alongside both of these great deals are discounts on Castelli bib tights and Oakley glasses.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST Tubeless rim brake wheelset was £1899, now £1200

The Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST tubeless rim brake offers a combination of light weight, high stiffness, comfort and reliability. Tubeless is also known to roll faster and with greater efficiency than any of the other tyre setup tights.

The iTgMax rim moulding process means that the rim braking performance is better at greater heats, ensuring smooth braking the whole time.

Pinarello Dogma K8S Frameset was £4674, now £1799



The endurance orientated sibling of the famous Pinarello Dogma F8, the K8S uses 10mm of suspension to reduce rider stress. It’s still made of a high performance carbon fibre however, and shares the race winning features that made the F8 a world beating bike.

Castelli bib tights were £130, now £64.99

Sadly, it still has to be cold for a couple more months but these half price Castelli tights will see you through. Their Thermoflex fabric gives them a warmth and breathability while the tight’s Progretto X2 air seat pad offers long distance comfort.

Oakley Flight Jacket sunglasses were £185, now £119

Their lightweight frames and innovative nose venting system make these Oakleys a great set of glasses for warm weather. Their brow less top lets out warm air while the prizm lenses are crisp and enhance your surroundings.

