Sunday trading: Deals on Castelli kit, Oakley glasses and an Elite smart turbo

This week we have a selection of great deals on Castelli kit as well as a big discount on an Elite smart turbo and Oakley sunglasses.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Elite Direto-X OTS interactive trainer was £769, now £499.85

The Elite Direto-X offers a 50% noise reduction over the previous model, making your sessions more silent. It has an accuracy of 1.5% and has a maximum resistance over 1200 watts and can simulate slopes up to 18%.

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175, now £114.99

With their wide lenses and big frames, the Oakley Jawbreakers offer maximum protection from the elements. These beautiful frames come with a Prizm lenses than enhances colour and contrasting.

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 jersey was £135, now £59.99

With a back made out of Nano Light fabric the Perfetto comes with extra breathability. It’s water resistant and windproof, making it perfect for warm and wet days.

Castelli Perfetto cycling gilet was £110, now £59

You can get the protection of the Castelli Perfetto in an even lighter form with the Perfetto Vest. It features a Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric on the front for protection from the wind and a Nano Flex Light fabric on the rear for water repellency.

More great deals

Prime RR-50 SE carbon clincher wheelset was £779, now £429

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £9.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Aria R3 shoes were £264 now £30

Vittoria Rubino Pro IV Contro G2.0 was £39.99, now £22

dhb Classic Thermal bib tight was £70, now £56

Continental GP 5000 tyres (pair) were £119.99, now £69.99

Castelli RS Superleggera ss jersey was £115, now £52.50