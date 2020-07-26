Sunday trading: Half price carbon Mavic Ksyrium wheels plus much more

This Sunday we’ve found a great deal on carbon Mavic wheels, a top end road helmet, tyres and much more.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST road wheelset was £1799, now £899.99

Mavic’s lightweight climbing wheels have a shallow 25mm carbon rim, with the pair having a claimed weight of 1445g. The wheels are tubeless ready and use Mavic’s iTgMAX technology for superior heat management and better stopping power.

Giro Synthe was £224, now £118.99

Giro’s flagship helmet offers a great blend of aerodynamics and ventilation combined with the great features Giro are known for. This includes the Roc Loc retention system which offers minute adjustments of fit as well sungalsses ports and a lightweight (234g for a medium)

Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyres twin was £119, now £68

The continental GP 5000 tyres are the brands top end tyres that offer a superb balance between grip, speed and durability. They’re available in either 650b or 700c sizes and range from 23 through to 28mm.

Oakley EVZero sunglasses were £143, now £113

The EVZero are a set of Oakley’s lightest shades, with a rimless design that also allows for maximum ventilation. The prizm lens should boost contrast, helping you pick out road obstacles.

