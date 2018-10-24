Wiggle is discounting its Rapha stock by up to 40%, here are seven of the best deals

Online retail giant Wiggle has started discounting its Rapha stock

It was only the other day that we reported Wiggle was now selling Rapha kit and already the online retailer has started discounting the kit. It’s all mostly last season’s colours but that doesn’t stop the quality being very high.

Even better, it’s nearly all big discounts on winter kit, just in time for the weather to snap over here!

Rapha Pro Team Winter tights were £210, now £126

Read more: Rapha Pro Team bib tights

Rapha’s Pro Team winter tights are thick for really cold days on the bike. They have a multi-panelled construction and an soft brushed inner fabric for greater comfort. A DWR treatment on the front panels of the legs should keep them showerproof.

Rapha Pro Team bib tights at Wiggle for £126

Rapha Classic bib shorts II were £170, now £102

Read more: Rapha Classic bib shorts II review

The Rapha Classic bib shorts II are some of my favourite shorts on the market. The chamois is superbly comfortable whilst the bibs are supportive and rest of the material is soft for long days in the saddle. Some advice for potential buyers: I used to get these in a small, but started opting for a medium so the leg length was a touch longer.

Rapha Classic bib shorts II at Wiggle fort £102

Rapha Pro Team Insulated Jacket was £160, now £96

The Rapha Pro Team Insulated Jacket will keep you protected from cold winds thanks to its Polartec Alpha insulation. It’s also protected from the rain thanks to its water resistant coating. Finally, three rear pockets make it a practical option.

Rapha Pro Team Insulated Jacket at Wiggle for £96

Rapha Pro Team jacket was £160, now £96

This jacket is a lot like the one above, but it’s slightly thinner to help with temperature regulation when you’re at full gas. It’s supposed to be worn in hard seasonal rides, and the rear is more breathable than the front which has an additional level of weather protection.

Rapha Pro Team jacket at Wiggle now £96

Rapha Deep Winter Base Layer was £120, now £72

The hooded base layer is built to get you through the very coldest riding conditions. It’s made of Merino wool which is really insulating and has the added benefit of not smelling, even after many uses. Thumb loops help tuck the sleeves into your gloves to avoid the frustrating wrist gap.

Rapha Deep Winter Base Layer at Wiggle for £72

Rapha Winter Collar was £30, now £18

This Merino wool collar is an adaptable winter staple. It will keep your chest warm thanks to its long tail or can even be pulled up and over your head.

Rapha Winter Collar at Wiggle for £18

Rapha Core Winter tights were £95, now £57

Part of the Rapha Core collection, these winter tights have the same great fleece lining and supportive bibs as Rapha’s top end tights, but without the premium price tag. The difference is, these don’t come with a chamois – instead they’re designed to be worn over the top of a pair of bib shorts.

Rapha Core Winter tights at Wiggle for £57

