Could this be the first glimpse of the new Canyon Aeroad?

The latest Zwift commercial appears to show a new version of the Canyon Aeroad, with an updated rear triangle and a tidied up front end.

The wind cheating machine from the German manufacturer was first launched ahead of the 2014 Tour de France.

Despite the design remaining fairly static, it’s continued to be a popular model – even winning a Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice award in December 2019.

However, tech is ever evolving and without a new update soon, the Aeroad is at risk of falling behind the curve. Thankfully, it looks like the direct only brand has something new up its sleeve for this year.

The new Zwift ad features Mathieu van der Poel sporting his new Alpecin-Fenix gear – the kit he’ll wear for the multi-discipline outfit, racing in cyclocross, cross-country mountain bike and on the road.

As well as pedalling away on a Lux CF SLX mountain bike, Van der Poel appears to be riding aboard an Aeroad with a slimmed down seat tube.

Where the potentially outgoing panel featured a bulky section following the shape of the rear wheel, this bike has a thinner silhouette.

The front end remains integrated, but the cables seem to have completely disappeared inside the frame.

The seat post also looks to have received a makeover – this model is much chunkier than the relatively slim pin featured on the model we last reviewed.

It remains to be seen how long we’ll have to wait to get our hands on an Canyon Aeroad ourselves, but if Van der Poel is set to be racing one in the 2020 season, it can’t be too long.