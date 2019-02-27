Fizik launches £140 Tempo Overcurve R5 shoe

Part of Fizik’s new Tempo shoe range

Fizik’s latest Tempo shoe range is designed for versatility and enjoyable riding on the road. It uses a new Overcurve closure design, which it says improves the shoe’s ergonomics. It’s a newly designed closure system, with an asymmetric collar which wraps around the ankle, to accommodate the natural asymmetry of the ankle’s bones, curving over the top of the foot.

According to Luca Mathia Bertoncello, Brand Director at Fizik: “A study in ergonomic design, its form follows the natural shape created by the lateral and medial malleoli protrusions on either side of the ankle – the asymmetric shape lends itself to an overlapping curve along and across the rider’s foot. It means a technically superior fit option to rival many others available.”

The upper is secured by a single Boa IP1-B dial closure with 1mm adjustment increments. That’s complemented by a single Velcro strap at the forefoot, for further fit adjustment. Fizik laser cuts its array of ventilation holes down the sides of the shoe’s upper. It says that laser cutting is more resistant to snagging and tearing than mechanical cutting or punching.

On the bottom is an R5 sole unit, made of carbon reinforced nylon, combining a bit of flex for comfort with efficient power delivery and light weight. Stack height is claimed to be 9.7mm, for efficient pedalling. Fizik quotes 506g for a pair of size 42 shoes.

The Tempo Overcurve R5, says Fizik, has a timeless look. It comes in sizes from 36 to 48, with half sizes between 37 and 47. You get a choice of five colour combinations: all-black, white/black, black/yellow fluo, white/red or black/pink fluo colours, so there are plenty of options to choose from.