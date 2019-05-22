Gocycle launches 14.9kg carbon framed G3 e-bike

Gocycle’s cleverly designed folding e-bike uses 20 inch wheels and has the battery fully enclosed in the front part of the frame, with a totally enclosed drivetrain and rear end suspension built in.

Top of the range is the G3 and for 2019, Gocycle ifs offering the option to swap the standard magnesium alloy front frame for a high modulus carbon fibre piece. Coupled with the brand’s Pitstop quick release wheels, a lightweight saddle and a carbon seatpost, the carbon G3 has a suggested retail price of £4499 and will be available in limited numbers only.

Gocycle quotes a weight of 14.9kg for the carbon G3 as against 16.7kg for the standard G3. Both come with a design with no external cabling and a battery pack that has been upped this year to 375Wh, adding 25% extra capacity. That increases the range to as much as 50 miles on a single charge, with a four hour recharge time.

Gocycle’s e-bikes fold into a really small package, so they’re great for transporting when you’re travelling around by another means and using as your local transport when you reach your destination – for that reason, they’re a hit with RV owners and the yachting crowd.

According to Richard Thorpe, founder and designer of Gocycle, “At Gocycle we are driven by the goal of creating the perfect urban electric bike. There is no e-bike out there like the Gocycle. Each Gocycle is built upon a core DNA of lightweight, stylish, clean design while offering incredible versatility and most importantly – fun!”

Gocycle has also tweaked the GS, which we’ve reviewed here at Cycling Weekly. For 2019, it gets new ergonomic grips on the bars, paired with the twistgrip shifter for the three speed Shimano Nexus gears.

Earlier this year, Gocycle added the fast folding GX model to its range. It can be folded and stowed in 10 seconds, with the two wheels folding next to each other for easy rolling.

Designed for the urban commuter, Gocycle says that the GX has garnered a record number of pre-orders at launch for any of its bikes. It comes with a 300Wh battery for a range of up to 40 miles.