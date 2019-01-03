New Gocycle GX e-bike folds in under 10 seconds

Latest model will launch in spring and is the fastest folder in Gocycle’s range

UK brand Gocycle has unveiled its latest folding electric bike, the GX. It says that the new folding mechanism will make the bike quicker to fold than the two models it currently sells, allowing it to be stowed or opened in under ten seconds.

Gocycle’s designer, Richard Thorpe, left McLaren Cars in 2002 after 25 years in the motorsports and electric vehicle industries to design and build a lightweight electric urban bike. The Gocycle range uses an injection moulded magnesium alloy frame to keep its weight down, with Gocycle saying that its frame weight is comparable to a carbon fibre machine.

>>> Brompton Electric: first ride review

Gocycle’s design uses a 250 watt front hub motor. It’s paired with pedal power which uses a rear hub shifter, with a fully enclosed 3-speed Shimano drivetrain, which is electronically controlled in the range-topping G3 model.

The 300Wh battery is hidden in the down tube, while charge level, speed and gear selection are displayed via LEDs on the bars in the G3. There’s a companion app too. Claimed range is up to 40 miles/65km, while the battery recharges in 7 hours with a standard charger or 3.5 hours with Gocycle’s fast charger.

>>> 10 best folding bikes

Gocycle quotes a weight of just over 16kg for its e-bike range. Wheels are attached to the frame on the right side only, making them quick to remove and Gocycle says that its design allows it to provide the same geometry to its contact points and wheelbase as a large wheeled machine. There’s a wide range of accessories available too.

You can pre-order the Gocycle GX for £2899 (€3,199; $3,299) from Gocycle’s site and selected retailers, with delivery scheduled for spring 2019.

>>> Eight of the best electric bikes for 2019

As well as the new Gocycle GX, Gocycle also sells the Gocycle GS (£2,499; €2,799; $2,799) and the range topping Gocycle G3, priced at £3,499 (€3,999; $4,499).