GTD titanium ultra-endurance titanium frameset launched by Kinesis

Second launch from Kinesis this week, the GTD frameset is designed for speed and versatility

On Wednesday we covered the launch of the £1500 G2 adventure bike by Kinesis. The brand has been busy, because two days later it’s launched an ultra-endurance frameset.

Called the GTD, it’s aimed at audax and lightweight bikepacking, as well as ultra-endurance riders, but to be comfortable, fast and adaptable enough for the local sportive too. GTD stands for Go the Distance BTW.

The GTD uses a new, custom 3Al/2V titanium alloy tube set. Tyre clearance is up to 34mm, or 30mm with mudguards, and the frame is equipped for 12mm thru-axles. You get a BSA threaded bottom bracket shell.

Kinesis says that it has designed the frame with straight chainstays for lateral stiffness, coupled to bowed seatstays for increased vertical compliance. The rear dropouts are CNC machined from a solid titanium billet and include a routing hole for a Di2 cable.

Kinesis supplies the GTD frameset with its all-carbon Tracer Disc Thru-Axle fork. It comes with thru-axles with removable levers, for a cleaner look. The cable ports can be used with mechanical or electronic 2x and 1x groupsets. You also get mounts for bottles, mudguards and racks.

To back up its claims for the GTD, two of Kinesis’s ambassador riders will be starting the Transcontinental Race this coming Sunday on the GTD frame. Kinesis is also offering a five year frame warranty.

The GTD frameset, complete with fork, front and rear thru-axles, titanium seat clamp and cable ports and guides is available in seven sizes from 48cm up to 63cm and is priced at £2200.