Heart rate monitor revamp from Wahoo improves connectivity

Wahoo has updated its Tickr and Tickr X heart rate monitors, with a focus on improving ‘connectivity, power and comfort’.

With many cyclists now opting to train with power, heart rate monitors have arguably seen a little stall in development in recent years – but now that many Zwift races require them, the focus is back on bpm, as well.

The new Wahoo Tickr units are now slimmer, with an integrated strap design as opposed to a popper system. This brings the claimed weight down to 48g, for the pod and strap.

The units can now pair up with three Bluetooth devices at once, whilst also offering ANT+ connection. The red and blue LEDs which provide feedback when the device is up and running have been moved to the top of the device.

In addition, battery life in both the Tickr and Tickr X has been boosted by a not insignificant 50 per cent – allowing up to a claimed 500 hours of use per battery.

“We’ve revamped the Tickr and Tickr X to give users class-leading functionality in a design that’s effortless to use and very comfortable to wear,” said Wahoo Product Manager Katie DuPree.”

She added: “Tickr and Tickr X redefine what you expect from a heart rate monitor by offering unmatched power, comfort, and convenience whether you’re on a quick lunch ride or running a marathon.”

The Tickr X (£64.99) can also send cadence data to the Wahoo Fitness app, and can store up to 50 hours of workout data, with the ability to sync straight to a smartphone. It can also provide running dynamics data for those who like to occasionally strap on a pair of trainers over cycling shoes.

The standard Tickr (£39.99) is the simpler of the two designs and is now available in a ‘stealth variant’ featuring a paired down aesthetic.