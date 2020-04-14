Huub release NHS Charities Together cycling jersey

Specialist in multisport apparel Huub is raising money for the charity supporting the NHS COVID-19 relief effort via the sale of a cycling jersey and technical t-shirt.

The Derby based brand is also hoping the kit drop will inspire people to keep up daily exercise.

The jersey and technical t-shirt promote the government’s pleas to stay home amid the crisis to help protect the NHS and save lives with the slogan ‘Better In Than Out’.

Huub reached out to its social media community to vote for their favourite of three designs. The final design features the iconic blue of the NHS, as well as the the rainbow stripes, which have become synonymous with symbol of hope across the country, hoping to reduce the spread of infections by ‘flattering the curve’ amid the coronavirus crisis.

“At a time when everyone’s lives have been turned around, we wanted to design something for our triathlon, cycling and running communities to keep their spirits up and to raise money for the NHS” said Huub owner and founder Dean Jackson.

“Although we all love getting outdoors to cycle, the jerseys sport the important message ‘Better In Than Out’ to encourage cyclists to exercise indoors wherever possible to keep the body moving and stimulate the brain. If not, we urge them to follow the Government advice and stick to shorter circular routes from home – either with another person from your household or on your own.”

Huub, who sponsor British triathlon stars Alister and Jonny Brownlee, have also revamped their logo in support of social distancing, urging the public to reduce their time spend on the roads to help reduce the potential for accidents and collisions that take up precious emergency resources, or you requiring help if you have an injury or mechanical while away from home.

The cycling jersey, £59.99, and T-shirt, £29.99 are available to pre-order online for delivery at the end of April via Huub’s website for a limited time only, with the brand saying the more they sell, the more they can work on cost price, meaning an increase in donations.