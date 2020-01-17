January’s tech of the month: Elite Zumo turbo, Bryton cycling computer and a sub £1000 e-road bike

It’s a new year, it’s a new decade but one thing remains a constant: Tech of the Month, and it’s back for 2020.

Elite Zumo turbo

This month, Rupert has with him an Elite Zumo turbo trainer. The Zumo can be a tricky one to find, as it was brought to market specifically for Halfords. However, it’s something of a budget performance pusher, and is capable of simulating slopes up to 12%, outputting 1100 watts and has a power measurement of +/-3%.

It also uses something called Power Meter Link, which allows you to use an existing power meter as your measurement device when training on the turbo.

The Elite Zumo is available for £427 currently at Halfords, with an RRP of £450.

Brooks C17 saddle

This month James has brought a Brooks C17 saddle, a model that closely resembles the iconic B17 saddle, albeit it with a slight twist.

Unlike the B17, which is well known to be hard as nails until you bed it in, the C17 comes out the box with more flex because of its vulcanised rubber build. It also features a waterproof top.

The Brooks C17 saddle costs £120.

Bryton Rider 420 cycling computer

Symon Lewis brings with him the Bryton Rider 420 cycling computer that was released back in the autumn. It slots between the the 410 and 450 models, and has a newly designed 2.3″ display.

It uses buttons and is capable of turn by-turn breadcrumb navigation and can connect to ANT+ sensors, including power meters and it has five GPS satellite connectivity. It’s complete with Strava, Komoot and Ride with GPS as well as a claimed 35 hour run time.

The Bryton Rider 420 costs £109.99.

Bike of the month: Carrera Crossroad Electric

Debuting at £999, Carrera claim the Crossroad Electric to be the cheapest e-road bike in europe. It has a full aluminium frame and fork and features dropped seatstays, mounting points for mudguards and rear rack.

It uses a Suntour motor system which sits in the rear wheel and has a removable 312w/h battery which offers a claimed 40 miles on one charge.